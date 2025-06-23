Benedicton sets National record en route to 100m butterfly gold

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Benedicton Rohit broke Sajan Prakash's national record of 53.55, set in 2021, by finishing atop the podium and clocking 52.57 in the men's 100m butterfly event, calling it a 'long time coming' at the 78th Senior National Aquatic Championships currently underway in Odisha on Sunday.

After falling short in the 2023 senior championships by finishing third, and in 2024 by finishing second, Rohit redeemed himself in style by bagging the top prize and breaking the national record.

"I've been swimming the 100m butterfly since 2023 and have been working for this medal for a long time," said Rohit to DT Next.

Rohit started the year with wins in the 50m butterfly and also claimed his first-ever 100m butterfly gold medal at the National Games in Uttarakhand. Previously, he had also won the gold medal in the 50m butterfly event at the Senior Nationals in Mangalore in 2024.

Sajan was breathing down his neck, but the 21-year-old held his nerve and crossed the finish line. "I was well-prepared during the 2023 National Games, but I almost lost all my races due to overthinking and pressure to do well.

"Since that event, I have learnt to calm myself, not to think too much about the results or the event. I told myself that I have to deliver what I can and not focus on the results," he added.

Benedicton has been training under Nihar Ameen since 2021 and, on Sunday, became the first Tamil Nadu swimmer to set the 'Best Indian Performance' at the championship.

Elsewhere, Tamil Nadu's Danush Suresh also won gold in the 200m breaststroke event with a timing of 2:19.17.

Manikanta L of Karnataka and Rana Pratap of SSCB finished second and third respectively.