"Below standard": Ten Hag on Manchester United's defeat against Rosenborg

TRONDHEIM (Norway): Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag was left unimpressed by his team's "below standard" performance in their 1-0 defeat in the first pre-season game against Rosenborg. Rosenborg, who are in the middle of their season, dominated the Red Devils, struck the post four times and had 22 shots at United's goalpost.

With their attacking prowess on exhibition, they eventually took a 1-0 lead through Noah Holm's strike in the 93rd minute. Despite enjoying the presence of their first team players, including Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Mason Mount, and captain Casemiro, in the first half, United fell flat in terms of breaking the stalemate. "The result is not secondary. We play pre-season, but at Manchester United, there's a standard. You win games. Definitely, you don't lose games. If you can't win, don't lose the game as we did at the end, the last second of the game. The performance is more important. The performance was below standard," said Ten Hag to MUTV after the game.

"I have seen this is not the standard for top football. In top football, you have to achieve much higher standards. It starts with any individual. Make sure you are fit. I know we can't be a match fit at this moment therefore, you need these games. I know we are playing an opponent who are in their league. They have a much higher fitness level. But still, we are Man Utd, and players and teams from Man Utd must perform better," he added. The margin of defeat could have been much worse, but young goalkeeper Radek Vitek pulled off six remarkable saves to keep the scoreline in check.

"Let's say he got the opportunity from the team to make some very good saves - because our performance as a team is by far not good enough," Ten Hag said while praising the 20-year-old goalkeeper. Ten Hag brought off the first-team players after the end of the first 45 minutes. The Dutch manager brought on youngsters and praised them for the performance that they pulled off. "They always listen, and they try to transfer. We didn't succeed today. But the attitude, they want to transfer the coaching play model, and they are always willing to do it. But it is clear today we didn't transfer it to the pitch," Ten Hag said.

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways against Rangers on Saturday at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.