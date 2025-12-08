BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament: Karnataka beats TN women

CHENNAI: Karnataka earned a six-wicket win over Tamil Nadu and entered the semifinals of the BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 tournament in Ahmedabad on Sunday. After restricting TN to 129/5, Karnataka chased the score down with 11 balls to spare.

Opener Niki Prasad top-scored with an unbeaten 58 (48b, 6x4). For TN, NS Subhaharini emerged the highest scorer with 46, while G Kamalini chipped in with 41.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 129/5 in 20 overs (NS Subhaharini 46, G Kamalini 41) lost to Karnataka 131/4 in 18.1 overs (Niki Prasad 58*).