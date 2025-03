BCCI Women’s U-23: Mumbai records win over Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Mumbai earned a 59-run win over Tamil Nadu in the fourth round of Group F of BCCI Women’s U-23 tournament in Pune on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai scored 293 for six with Sanika Chalke scoring 93 (83b, 12x4, 1x6). In reply, Tamil Nadu was restricted to 234 for six with Mumbai’s Ira Jadhav taking four for 28.

Brief scores: Mumbai 293/6 in 50 overs (Ira Jadhav 35, Riya Chaudhari 46, Sanika Chalke 93, Aachal Valanju 45, Mansi Patil 37, KN Ramyashri 2/64, SG Shrinithi 2/51) bt Tamil Nadu 234/6 in 50 overs (C Sushanthika 32, Eloksi Arun 98 not out, MS Aishwarya 56, Ira Jadhav 4/28)