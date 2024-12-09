BCCI women’s senior one-day: TN goes down to Madhya Pradesh

CHENNAI: Madhya Pradesh earned a six-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the second round of Group C of BCCI women’s senior one-day tournament in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, TN came up with 156 for nine with Eloksi Arun scoring 53 (101b, 4x4). The other TN batter to make a meaningful contribution was S Anusha who remained unbeaten on 43. MP left-arm spinner Priyanka Kaushal took three for 22, while Shuchi Upadhyay picked up three for 41. In reply, MP chased down the target with ease with 26 balls to spare. Soumya Tiwari emerged the top-scorer with an unbeaten 56 (82b, 5x4), while Rahila Firdous scored 29 not out.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 156/9 in 50 overs (Eloksi Arun 53, S Anusha 43*, Priyanka Kaushal 3/22, Shuchi Upadhyay 3/41) lost to Madhya Pradesh 160/4 in 45.4 overs (Soumya Tiwari 56*, Rahila Firdous 29*)