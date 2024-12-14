BCCI senior women’s one-day: Tamil Nadu goes down to Goa

CHENNAI: Goa earned a two-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the fifth round of the Group C of the BCCI senior women’s one-day tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

Opting to bat first, TN scored 141 with S Anusha top-scoring with 60 (88b, 6x4). Skipper MD Thirushkamini contributed 43 and along with Anusha added 70 runs for the sixth wicket after the team was precariously placed at 23 for five. Goa off-spinner Tarannum Pathan took four for 26, while Poorva Bhaidkar picked up three for 33. In reply, Goa chased down the target in 41.5 overs with opener and wicket-keeper Tanisha Gaikwad scoring 48.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 141 in 43.1 overs (MD Thirushkamini 43, S Anusha 60, Tarannum Pathan 4/26, Poorva Bhaidkar 3/33, Usma Khan 2/24) lost to Goa 142/8 in 41.5 overs (Tanisha Gaikwad 48, SB Keerthana 3/38, N Sarathi Priya 2/31)