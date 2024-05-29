Begin typing your search...

Barcelona hires Hansi Flick as coach after official departure of Xavi Hernandez

It's the 59-year-old Flick's first coaching job since being fired by Germany in September last year

ByPTIPTI|29 May 2024 3:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-29 16:08:18.0  )
Hansi Flick (Reuters)

BARCELONA: Barcelona hired former Germany and Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick on Wednesday as the replacement for Xavi Hernandez.

It's the 59-year-old Flick's first coaching job since being fired by Germany in September last year. He previously spent two years at Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League and back-to-back German league titles.

Hernandez, a midfield great as a player at Barcelona, has left after the team finished a distant second to Real Madrid in the Spanish league this season.

BarcelonaHansi FlickXavi HernandezGermanyBayern MunichChampions LeagueSpanish leagueReal Madrid
PTI

