Bangladesh noses ahead after Shanto’s ton

DHAKA: Najmul Hossain Shanto produced a captain’s hundred and forged two significant partnerships to put Bangladesh in a commanding position in the opening Test against New Zealand in Sylhet on Thursday.

The home side finished day three on 212-3 for a lead of 205 and with seven wickets in hand it would be confident of going 1-0 up in the two-Test series.

New Zealand, which made 317 in its first innings, would have to play out of its skin batting last in the spinner-dominated contest.

Shanto was batting on 104, his third hundred in four Test innings, when bad light stopped play with Mushfiqur Rahim on 43 at the other end.

Earlier, New Zealand resumed on 266-8 and went on to eclipse Bangladesh’s first innings total of 310 after Tim Southee (35) and Kyle Jamieson (23) put together a 52-run stand for the ninth wicket. Bangladesh lost both its openers early in the second innings when it came out to bat.

Zakir Hasan fell to Ajaz Patel for the second time in the match and Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s stay was cut short in bizarre fashion.

Shanto’s straight drive brushed bowler Southee’s fingers before hitting the stumps at the non-striker’s end with Joy short of the crease.

