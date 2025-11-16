B Indrajith and Andre score tons as TN reaches 282/5 in opening day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu started its do-or-die clash against Uttar Pradesh on the front foot in Coimbatore on Sunday, with B Indrajith and C Andre Siddarth linking up to score centuries and end the day with solid runs on the board.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu posted 282/5 in 81.3 overs, with both Indrajith and Andre reaching personal milestones.

Indrajith (n.o.) at 128 crossed 5000 runs for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy and also brought up his 17th first-class century.

Nineteen-year-old Andre reached 1000 runs in first-class cricket and scored his second first-class century before being dismissed in the last over of the day.

The duo added 211 runs in 44.1 overs. Aaquib Khan and Kunal Tyagi picked up two wickets each for Uttar Pradesh.

Elsewhere, young opener Sharandeep Singh overcame a lean patch to score a century as Jharkhand looked set for a 300-plus score on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Andhra, here on Sunday.

Sharandeep came good after back-to-back disappointments by scoring a 209-ball 115 as he led his side to 259 for six after a none-too-impressive start, which saw Jharkhand's top order unable to make an impact on their home turf.

With opener Shikhar Mohan and last game's double-centurion Kumar Kushagra walking back early, Sharandeep, who had two single-digit scores against Baroda in the previous game and just one half-century this first-class season, came up with some inspired batting to make a big contribution.

Playing in his 11th first-class game Sharandeep, who will turn 23 in 10 days, relied on his ground strokes to smash 16 boundaries and share two vital half-century partnerships with skipper Virat Singh (41) and Aditya Singh (29).

The right-hand batter first stitched a 78-run stand with Virat and then a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Aditya as Jharkhand made a comeback from 73 for 2.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 282/5 in 81.3 overs (Baba Indrajith 128 n.o, C Andre Siddarth 121) vs Uttar Pradesh