Axar Patel named Delhi Capitals Captain for IPL 2025

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Axar Patel was on Friday appointed captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025, replacing Rishabh Pant, who exited the franchise before the mega auction.

Axar, 31, has been with DC since 2019 and was retained for INR 16.50 crore.

While his IPL captaincy experience is limited, he led Gujarat in domestic cricket and served as India’s T20I vice-captain earlier this year.

Last season, he scored 235 runs at an average of nearly 30 and took 11 wickets at an economy of 7.65.

“It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals," stated Axar Patel, on being appointed as the captain.

“I’ve grown as a cricketer and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward."