Australian players to watch our for in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

NEW DELHI: Australia are in Group B along with arch-rivals England, Oman, Scotland and Namibia. Let's take a look at the top five players to watch out for in this mega event.
Mitchell Marsh
Mitchell Marsh has scored 346 runs in eight matches at an average of 69.20 and a strike rate of 170.44, with three half-centuries in eight innings. The best score of 92*.
Tim David
Tim David has scored 322 runs in 14 matches and 13 innings at an average of 46.00 and a strike rate of 174.05, with a fifty. His best score is 64.
Marcus Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis has 11 wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.00 and best figures of 3/18. He has scored 137 runs in six innings, with an average of 27.40 and a strike rate of 133. Best score of 45.
Travis Head
Travis Head has scored 311 runs in nine matches at an average of 34.55 and strike rate of 166.31, with a fifty and best score of 91.
Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa has 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 30.10, with the best figures of 4/34.