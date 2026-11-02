Australia selects Renshaw and Green for England ODI series; Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins rested

Frontline pace bowlers Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are being rested for two white-ball series against England this month to prepare for the four-test series against New Zealand starting Dec. 9 at Perth in what is a packed four-month schedule for the Australians.

Green and Renshaw were chosen along with Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Travis Head and Cooper Connolly in a 14-man squad for the three home ODIs on Nov. 13, 15 and 18. No players from the third test were selected for the T20 squad to face England in a five-game series.

Mitch Marsh will lead both of the Australian white-ball squads.

Cricket Australia has plenty of selection and form issues to weigh ahead of the series against New Zealand and a test tour to India starting in January. South Africa, the World Test Championship holder, ended Australia's two-year presence atop the International Cricket Council's test standings with the series win at home.