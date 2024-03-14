Australia head coach Nitschke feels leaving Jonassen for upcoming tour was "tough decision"

MIRPUR: Australia women's team head coach Shelley Nitschke on Thursday said that leaving pacer Jess Jonassen for their upcoming tour against Bangladesh was a "tough decision".

While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Nitschke said that Jonassen was "disappointed" knowing that she would take part in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh

"It was a tough decision and she was very disappointed. To see how she's responded in the WPL, to me it's no surprise she's done that. She's a real fighter. Certainly not surprised with how she's going about that and making a statement which is exactly what we like to see," Nitschke was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

In the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, Jonassen has been representing Delhi Capitals (DC). In the current season, the 31-year-old has scalped 11 wickets at an average of 15.09 after appearing in 6 matches. The Aussie seamer is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

The head coach added that Jonassen has been a "great servant" for the Aussie side. Nitschke further added that the DC pacer has been "fantastic" to watch in the ongoing WPL 2024.

"It's really tough to leave out a player like JJ who has been around for a long time. She has been a great servant for us. But she's certainly not out of the mix. She's showing exactly what she is capable of over in the WPL which has been fantastic to watch," she added.

Australia will kick off their tour against Bangladesh with the ODI series. The first 50-over match will be played on March 21. The second and third ODI matches will take place on March 24 and 27 respectively.

After a few day's break, the visitors will lock horns against Bangladesh in the first T20I game on March 31. The second and third T20I matches will be played on April 2 and 4 respectively. Meanwhile, all the matches of the tour will take place aat Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.