Australia bowl out India for 214 despite fifties from Harmanpreet and Mandhana

Spinner Ashleigh Gardner was the standout bowler for the home team, returning figures of three for 33 in seven overs.

With Kim Garth and Ellyse Perry out of the three-match series due to quad injuries, pacers Megan Schutt and Lucy Hamilton was called up to the side in the 11th hour.

Megan took just two balls to strike, trapping Pratika Rawal in front with a sharp inswinger in the first over of the match. It was Rawal's national comeback from the ankle injury she suffered during India's triumphant campaign at the ODI World Cup at home last year.

Batting at number three for the first time, Shafali Verma did not get any rhythm in her short stay in the middle. She eventually offered a straight catch back to Darcie Brown.