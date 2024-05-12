ATP Rome: Hurkacz knocks out Nadal in straight-sets

ROME: Hubert Hurkacz delivered a high-class second-round performance on Saturday to defeat Rafael Nadal at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia. With his 6-1, 6-3 win, the seventh seed may have brought Nadal’s illustrious career at the Rome ATP Masters 1000 to a close.

Hurkacz survived a marathon opening game on serve, during which he saved five break points, before exerting his authority with a combination of big serving and high-powered groundstrokes. The No 9 in the PIF ATP Rankings wrapped victory in his maiden Lexus ATP Head2Head clash with Nadal in 93 minutes, his first win at the Foro Italico since 2020.

“I’m definitely really proud of myself,” said Hurkacz, when asked how he felt he had handled the occasion. “Playing Rafa is something special. It’s just different, especially being on clay, the surface that he has just dominated over the past 20 years. No one will ever have a record like him on this surface.

“He’s just bigger than the sport at the end of the day. So many people follow him and he inspired so many guys, so I’m just really happy to have had that experience today.”

A record 10-time champion in Rome, Nadal holds a 70-9 record in the Italian capital.

The nature of Hurkacz’s victory seemed unlikely after the first two games of the match. After he saved Nadal’s five break points to hold for 1-0, the Pole then let slip two break chances of his own in the second game.