Asian Surfing Championships: India's Harish, Tayin enter third round in U-18 category

MAHABALIPURAM: The third day of the ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025 saw the start of the Under-18 Boys category, with heats held in consistent conditions off the coast of Mahabalipuram. Surfers from across Asia competed for spots in the next round, with India’s junior surfers making notable progress.

Eleven-year-old Harish Prakash advanced to Round 3 after finishing second in Heat 6 with a score of 7.97. Malaysia’s Lucas Santiago topped the heat with 10.57. In the same heat, Prahlad Sriram (4.94) placed third and moved into Repechage Round 2.

Tayin Arun also moved into Round 3, scoring 9.23 in his Round 1 heat. He finished narrowly behind Thailand’s Tinn Johnson, who scored 9.60.

The highest score of the day came in Heat 8, where China’s Shidong Wu registered 17.34 to finish well ahead of Korea’s Kanoa Heejae (13.10) and Singapore’s Aydin Kayani (5.10).

Heat 7 was won by Jun Seohyun (KOR) with 11.26, ahead of Ramil Arromchuen (THA) on 10.13. Julien Spacca (SGP) scored 5.93, while local surfer Jivitesh (MPM) finished with 2.50.

The competition continues with repechage rounds for Open category men and women on Thursday.