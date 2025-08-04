Asian Surfing Championship: Ramesh leads India's charge, Philippines' Neil bags highest points

MAHABALIPURAM: The 2025 ASF Asian Surfing Championships got underway in lively fashion at Mahabalipuram on Monday, with clean 3 to 4-foot waves setting the stage for an action-packed opening day. Among the standout performances was India’s Ramesh Budihal, who impressed with a composed display to win his first-round heat and book a place in the third round.

The 25-year-old scored 12.33 in his heat and looked in control throughout, adapting smartly to the shifting conditions. “The waves were not really consistent, not what we were hoping for,” he told the media. “But you just have to find your rhythm. It is about getting out of your own head and staying in the moment.”

Having missed out on the national squad last year, Budihal returned this season with renewed focus and qualified by finishing in the top three of the national series. “Last year, I was really bummed I didn’t make it. But I worked hard and it feels good to be here now,” he added.

The opening day featured 16 heats in the Open Men’s division, with the top two surfers from each heat progressing directly to the next round. The Philippines’ Neil Sanchez delivered the highest heat total of the day with 14.00, combining speed and steady manoeuvres to outscore John John Chan of Chinese Taipei and the UAE’s Mohammad Almarri.

India enjoyed a strong start overall. Alongside Budihal, Kishore Kumar scored 12.17 and Srikanth D posted 13.70 to win their respective heats and advance. The home contingent responded with enthusiasm, cheering on the trio as they carved their way through the surf.

Budihal also touched on the mental approach needed at this level. “If you do not get a score early, the pressure builds. I just try to get something on the board that gives me confidence, then settle into the heat step by step,” he added.

Despite the progress, Budihal acknowledged the challenges Indian surfers face. “We have had decent preparation, but it is still not enough. If we want to reach the top level, we need more support.”