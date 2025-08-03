Asian Surfing Championship 2025: China’s Siqi Yang praises surf conditions in Chennai

CHENNAI: China’s first Olympic surfer is set to make her competitive debut in India as the Asian Surfing Championship kicks off in Chennai on Monday.

At 22 years old, Siqi Yang finished ninth at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, representing a breakthrough for the country in the sport. Now, she is in Chennai with the Chinese national team, aiming to secure another qualification spot at next year’s Asian Games.

Originally from a mountainous, landlocked region in rural China, Yang’s path to international surfing has been anything but typical. She had to learn to swim before taking up the sport, and her swift rise through the ranks has positioned her as a key figure in the team.

Speaking to DT Next ahead of the competition, Yang shared her impressions of India and the surfing conditions at the venue. “This is my first time coming to India. I think the waves are very good. They are pretty long, so good. And good food, good waves, good everything,” she said with a smile, speaking through a translator.

The Chinese team arrived in Chennai ten days prior to the event to familiarise themselves with the local conditions. Yang described the waves as “soft and very fun”, adding that the warm water made for an enjoyable training environment.

India, meanwhile, is also looking to build on recent progress. At last year’s Asian Surfing Championship in the Maldives, the national team took silver in the Maruhaba Cup, a team event, and secured qualification for the Asian Games.

Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams are set to compete next year in Japan, where surfing will make its debut at the Asian Games.