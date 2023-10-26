Asian Para Games: Powerlifting athletes Zainab, Rajkumari secure silver and bronze on debut

HANGZHOU: The extraordinary journey of Indian Para-Powerlifting continues to gather momentum as Meerut's Zainab Khatun and Delhi's Rajkumari, both competing in the 61kg weight category, clinched silver and bronze medals on the second day of the competition at the Asian Games.

These remarkable victories mark their inaugural appearance at the Asian Games, hinting at a promising future for these emerging athletes in the upcoming Paris Olympics. In addition to their success, it's worth noting that this marks India's third medal in powerlifting at the Asian Games 2023. Just the day before, Ashok secured a bronze medal in the 65kg category, further underlining the strength and depth of India's Para-Powerlifting team.

Zainab Khatun demonstrated incredible strength and determination by successfully lifting 79kg, 82kg, and an impressive 85kg, securing the silver medal. Her resolute performance showcases her unwavering commitment to excellence. Rajkumari, although facing initial challenges with two failed attempts, rallied her strength to achieve a lift of 84kg, earning her a well-deserved bronze in the event.

Both athletes extended their heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated team behind their success, attributing their remarkable achievements to the guidance of JP Singh, the Chief Coach, and the unwavering support of the Team of Tanvir, Vikas Malik and Nitin Arya. JP Singh, Chief Coach, expressed immense pride in the exceptional achievements of Zainab and Rajkumari.

He underlined the importance of the rigorous training and coaching they have received in recent months, affirming that this progress is indeed in the right direction.

He emphasized that the world holds no bounds for these aspiring athletes, and their future endeavours are poised to bring more glory to India, with the invaluable support of SAI (Sports Authority of India), PCI (Paralympic Committee of India), and MYAS (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports). Singh also shared a touching insight into Zainab's journey, highlighting her challenging background and the significance of this victory in her life.

The successes of Zainab Khatun and Rajkumari are a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of India's Para-Powerlifting team. These medals not only celebrate their remarkable talents but also signify the bright future of Indian Para-Powerlifting on the global stage.