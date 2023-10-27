Asian Para Games: Archer Sheetal Devi secures gold in women's individual compound

HANGZHOU: Sheetal Devi kicked off Friday in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games on a remarkable note as she bagged the coveted gold medal in the women's compound open event. Sheetal Devi with a scintillating display in archery defeated Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah in the women's compound open event.

It was a closely fought contest as Alim Nur with her precision took a point lead in the first three sets. She enjoyed a three-point lead after the conclusion of the first three sets with the final two sets remaining.

Sheetal Devi Wins First of the Day for



The Phenomenal Archer delivers a scintillating performance, clinching the coveted GOLD in Women's Individual Compound Open event, defeating Alim Nur Syahidah from Singapore in a breathtaking match!



Sheetal's victory fills our… pic.twitter.com/dehBoXvbSZ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 27, 2023

Sheetal produced back-to-back perfect scores to clinch the game with Alim Nur missing the mark in a couple of shots. In the end, she emerged victorious with an overall score of 144-142.



On Thursday, India set a new record as they ended the day with a total of 82 medals besting their previous record of 72 set in Indonesia, with still two days to go India will be looking to increase its tally further.

In 2018, India won 72 medals, consisting of 15 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze. But this time India has outdone itself in Hangzhou, securing their best-ever medal tally at the games.

The historic 73rd medal was clinched by Nithya Sre, as she settled for a bronze medal with a remarkable effort in the women's singles SH6 event.