Asian Para-Badminton C'ship: India bags 27 medals including four golds

THAILAND: India scripted its best-ever showing at the Asian Para-Badminton Championships 2025 in Thailand, finishing the tournament with a rich haul of 27 medals, including four golds, 10 silvers, and 13 bronzes.

Leading the charge was Nitesh Kumar, who emerged as the standout performer, clinching three gold medals in the men’s singles SL3 category, mixed doubles (SL3-SU5) alongside Thulasimathi Murugesan, and men’s doubles (SL3-SL4) with Sukant Kadam.

Tamil Nadu's Manisha Ramadass added to the golden tally with a stellar performance in the women’s singles SU5 event.

This marked India’s best-ever performance at the Asian Para-Badminton Championships, surpassing all previous medal tallies at the event.