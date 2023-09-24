Begin typing your search...

Asian Games, Women's 10m Air Rifle: Ramita wins bronze for India

India's Mehuli Ghosh bowed out earlier and finished fourth in the standings.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Sep 2023 4:40 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-24 04:46:05.0  )
Asian Games, Womens 10m Air Rifle: Ramita wins bronze for India
X

Ramita Jindal

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: India's Ramita Jindal won the bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event final.

19-year-old Ramita finished with a score of 230.1, while, Huang from China clinched gold with 252.7 points.

India's Mehuli Ghosh bowed out earlier and finished fourth in the standings.

Earlier on Sunday morning, team India opened its medal tally in shooting at the Hangzhou Asian Games by winning silver in the women's 10m air rifle (Team) event.

Catch the live updates of the Asian Games here: https://asiangames.dtnext.in/


Asian GamesAsian Games 20232023 Asian GamesRamitaIndiaWomen's 10m Air RifleRamita Jindal
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X