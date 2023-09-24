Asian Games, Women's 10m Air Rifle: Ramita wins bronze for India

CHENNAI: India's Ramita Jindal won the bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event final.

19-year-old Ramita finished with a score of 230.1, while, Huang from China clinched gold with 252.7 points.

India's Mehuli Ghosh bowed out earlier and finished fourth in the standings.

Earlier on Sunday morning, team India opened its medal tally in shooting at the Hangzhou Asian Games by winning silver in the women's 10m air rifle (Team) event.

