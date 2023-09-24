Asian Games: India's medal hunt begins in rowing & shooting

CHENNAI: Team India opened its medal tally in shooting at the Hangzhou Asian Games early on Sunday morning with the team silver in the women's 10m air rifle event.

The trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal, and Ashi Chouksey combined for a score of 1886.0, finishing behind China who broke the Asian record with a score of 1896.6.

Mehuli and Ramita also reached the final of the women's 10m air rifle, to be held at 9.15 AM today. Ramita finished second with a score of 631.9 while Mehuli was fourth in qualification with 630.8. Mongolia finished third with 1880.0 points.

Meanwhile, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched India's second silver medal in the men's rowing lightweight double sculls. The Indian duo finished second with a timing of 6:28.18s. Chinese pair -- Fan Junjie and Sun Manwon secured the top spot by clocking 6:23.16s while Uzbekistan settled for a bronze medal with 6:33.42s.

India has struck another medal at the Asian Games

Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram have successfully clinched a Bronze medal in the Men's Pair rowing. The Gold was won by Hong Kong's Lam San and Wong Wai with a timing of 6:44:20, and Indians came third with a mark of 6:50:41.

