Asian Games: Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi finishes fifth in women's 55 kg category

HANGZHOU: Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam finished fifth in the women's 55 kg category at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday. Bindyarani Devi lifted 83kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk in her third attempt with a total of 196kg.



Bindyarani Devi in her first attempt lifted the weight of 80kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk. However, her second attempt of 83kg in snatch and 113 in clean and jerk was a failed attempt. Bindyarani lifted 83 kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk in her third and last attempt. South Korea's Kang Hyongyong bagged a gold medal with a total lift of 233kg. She also created a world record with 103kg in snatch and 130 in clean and jerk in her third attempt.

Another South Korean weightlifter Ri Suyon won a silver medal with a lift of 222kg (96+126). While China's Zhihui Hou secured bronze with a lift of 210kg (90+108). On the other hand, Olympic silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu could not get a podium finish in the women's 49 kg as she finished fourth at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

She lifted the best of 83 kg in snatch while she failed to lift in her two next attempts of 86 kg. In clean and jerk, she lifted 108 in her first attempt but could not lift 117 kgs in her next two attempts. She lifted a combined weight of 191 kg.