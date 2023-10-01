Asian Games: Murali Sreeshankar secures silver in Men's Long Jump Final

HANGZHOU: India's Murali Sreeshankar on Sunday won a silver medal in the Men's Long Jump Final with a best finish of 8.19 meters at the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Jeswin Aldrin finished in 8th position in the same event with a best jump of 7.76m.

China's long jumpers took home gold and bronze as Wang Jianan finished at the top of the podium with best jump of 8.22m, while Shi Yuhao bagged third spot with 8.10m.

Sreeshankar started his event with a failed attempt however he recovered well and in his second attempt, with a jump of 7.97 metres.

Sreeshankar with a fantastic jump crossed the 8-metre mark and landed a jump of 8.01m. With this leap, he jumped up to the second position.

However, the jump's legality was checked. He has a brief discussion with the umpires, explaining his side of the story.

Later the jump was given as a legal jump and he scored 8.19. He was just 0.03 behind China's Wang. Sreeshankar did not get the finish that he wanted as he concluded the event with a score of 8.19 start. Sreeshankar gave it his all but just by a margin of 3cm, he finished second.

It is raining medals for India in the track and field event on Sunday as Avinash Sable won the gold medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase by creating a new Asian Games record.