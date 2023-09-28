Asian Games: Jaismine Lamboria punches her way into quarters

HANGZHOU: India's Jaismine Lamboria won her women's Lightweight (60kg) division round of 16 boxing bout against Saudi Arabia's Hadeel Ghazwan Ashour after the referee stopped the contest in the second round at Hangzhou Asian Games on Thursday. The 22-year-old Indian pugilist had scored a perfect 10 in round 1.

The referee stopped the contest in Round 2 as the Saudi boxer was unable to match the skills that Jaismine possessed.

The Saudi boxer had no answers to Jaismine's combination punches as the first round. the Indian boxer was able to secure a comfortable lead after the first round.

It was an easy victory for Jaismine, donning blue, as she won by Referee Stops Contest and moved on to the quarterfinals, which will be held on October 1.

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Lamboria will take on Ungyong Won from DPR Korea in the quarter-final on October 1. Jaismine is one win away from a medal at the Asian Games and sealing a women's 60kg Olympic quota for India.

Earlier, reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen stormed into the quaterfinals of the women's 50 kg category beating Korea’s Chorong Bak. Nikhat gave a demonstration of her skill with 5-0 win against Bak.

Bak showed aggression but hardly landed her punches. This win puts Nikhat just one victory away from an assured medal in the competition.