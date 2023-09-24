Begin typing your search...

Asian Games: Indian men's football team storms into Round 16

India finished second in Group A with one win, one loss and one draw. India have four points from three games.

ByANIANI|24 Sep 2023 3:09 PM GMT
Indian football team (Image: Olympcis.com/ AIFF)

HANGZHOU: The Indian men's football team has stormed into the Round of 16 with a 1-1 draw against Myanmar at the Asian Games on Sunday.

Myanmar finished third with the same number of points while Hosts China topped group A with seven points on the basis of winning the four-team group with seven points.

It was a must-win match for India, however, the draw was also enough to take Blue Tiger to the next round.

