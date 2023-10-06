Asian Games: India Women's team clinches historic bronze medal in Sepaktakraw

HANGZHOU: Indian Women's team showed an impeccable spirit to win the spot on the podium and claimed its first-ever bronze in Sepaktakraw after going down against Thailand in the regu semifinal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Friday.

The Indian side featuring Priya Devi Elangbam, Bi Devi Elangbam, Khushboo, Chaoba Devi Oinam and Maipak Devi Ayekpam went down fighting against Thailand, but bagged just the second bronze medal by India has ever picked up in the sport.

India lost to Thailand in straight sets 21-10, 21-13 in a match that lasted for 30 minutes.

This bronze takes India's medal tally to 89 medals, to solidify its fourth spot in the medal standings. Nonetheless, India will return home with a historic bronze as it is their first medal in regu in the women's category.

Sepaktakraw (or kick the "rattan" ball) is a vibrant sport with limited history in India, but this team has won what we hope will be a trail-blazing medal, paving the way for further recognition for the sport back home.

