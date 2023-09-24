Begin typing your search...
Asian Games, India vs Jordan Women's 54kg boxing: Preeti Pawar storms into QF
Preeti is now just one win away from assuring a medal for India and more importantly Olympic quota.
CHENNAI: Preeti Pawar comes out on top and defeats Jordan's Silina in the women's 54kg category round of 16 fixture in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.
Preeti packs a punch and moves forward!⚡— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 24, 2023
In the 54 kg weight category, our champ Preeti has conquered the preliminary round with style. She's all set to compete in the quarterfinals.
Let's rally behind her as she aims for victory!
Keep up the momentum, Girl… pic.twitter.com/XfuiAXlWYt
