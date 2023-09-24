Begin typing your search...

Asian Games, India vs Jordan Women's 54kg boxing: Preeti Pawar storms into QF

Preeti is now just one win away from assuring a medal for India and more importantly Olympic quota.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Sep 2023 7:14 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-24 07:16:39.0  )
Preeti Pawar (IANS) 

CHENNAI: Preeti Pawar comes out on top and defeats Jordan's Silina in the women's 54kg category round of 16 fixture in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

Online Desk

