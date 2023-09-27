Asian Games: E Sport, Indian League of Legends team out in quarters

HANGZHOU: India's League of Legends teams comprising Captain Akshaj Shenoy (Kai), Samarth Arvind Trivedi (CrankO), Mihir Ranjan (Lotus), Sanindhya Malik (Deadcorp), Aakash Shandilya (Infi), Aditya Selvaraj (Krow) suffered a hard-fought 0-2 defeat against Vietnam in the quarter-finals at the Asian Games.

A grand total of 19 notable League of Legends teams from the continent are competing head to head against each other to secure a historic medal at the tournament.

All matches till the final will be played in the Best of 3 format while the gold medal and bronze medal matches will be contested in the Best of 5 format, as per a press release from Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

Participating in four of the seven titles: DOTA 2, EA Sports FC Online, League of Legends, and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. India had already crashed out of the EA Sports FC Online when Charanjot Singh and Karman Tikka lost their respective games.

Charanjot was defeated by China's Liu Jiacheng in the Losers Bracket Round 4 while Karman went down fighting in a 1-2 loss against Faqeehi Abdulaziz Abdullatif of Bahrain in Losers Bracket Round 2. India's DOTA 2 team will begin their campaign against Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines in their opening group stage games on September 29.