Asian Games 2023: India’s Rowing team qualifies, will compete for Final A berths

CHENNAI: The Indian Rowing team qualifies for the finals at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday where the Indian men's team of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched second position with a time of 6:27:45 behind China's Zhiyu and Zhang Liang.

The Indian Lightweight men's Double Sculls pair of Arun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished second in its heats in 6:27.45. They will compete in the Repechage for a place in the medal rounds.#Cheer4India | #IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/5hqKHt5KJh — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 20, 2023

The Indian's performance has earned them a spot in the Repechage battle for final A berths.

Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh also finished second in their respective Heat with a time of 6:27.01, they will also compete for Final A berths.