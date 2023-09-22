Asian Games 2023, India vs Yemen Table Tennis live: India secures a win against Yemen; 3-0

CHENNAI: The Indian Men’s Team will play their first preliminary round matches against Yemen in Group F at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium on Friday. The 10-member Indian table tennis squad, led by Sharath Kamal Achanta will play two matches against Yemen respectively.

The Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium will stage all the table tennis matches at the 19th Asian Games.

India had secured two medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang and Jakarta.

Table Tennis squad:

Men’s team: A. Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah

Reserves: SFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty.