Asian Games 2023, India vs Yemen Table Tennis live: India secures a win against Yemen; 3-0
Its a great start for the Indian men's team as they clinch 3-0 against Yemen
CHENNAI: The Indian Men’s Team will play their first preliminary round matches against Yemen in Group F at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium on Friday. The 10-member Indian table tennis squad, led by Sharath Kamal Achanta will play two matches against Yemen respectively.
The Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium will stage all the table tennis matches at the 19th Asian Games.
India had secured two medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang and Jakarta.
The 10-member Indian table tennis squad, led by veteran Sharath Kamal will start its campaign at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Friday.
Table Tennis will be the focus of unmatched fervour and excitement during the Asian Games in 2023.
Fans from all around Asia are eagerly anticipating the challenging matches and will be rooting for their favourite athletes.
However, the decider, six minutes long, eventually went 11-7 in favour of Harmeet. Later in the day, Indian women's team will take on Singapore .
Table Tennis squad:
Men’s team: A. Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah
Reserves: SFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty.
Live Updates
- 22 Sep 2023 5:31 AM GMT
End of live updates
- 22 Sep 2023 5:25 AM GMT
IND defeats YEM
- 22 Sep 2023 4:53 AM GMT
MATCH 3:
Harmeet Desai secures third match in 16 minutes against Yemen; (11-1,11-1,11-7)
- 22 Sep 2023 4:44 AM GMT
MATCH 3:
India's Desai Harmeet Rajul will be facing Yemen's Aldhubhani Magd Ahmed Ali for the third match
- 22 Sep 2023 4:37 AM GMT
MATCH 2:
Sharath Kamal leads India off again in the Group F game against Yemen with his 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 victory over Ebrahim Abdulhakim Mohamm Gubran
- 22 Sep 2023 4:29 AM GMT
Match Begins!
Match 1:
Sathyan Gnanasekaran gets India off to a winning start in the Men's Team Preliminary Group F game against Yemen with his 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 victory over Omar Ahmed Ali.