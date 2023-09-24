Begin typing your search...

Asian Games 2023, IND vs MYA Men's football live: Blue tigers roars in half-time against Myanmar (1-0)

Catch the live updates of India vs Myanmar football's Men’s Football here

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Sep 2023 11:31 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-24 12:56:38  )
Asian Games 2023, IND vs MYA Mens football live: Blue tigers roars in half-time against Myanmar (1-0)
X

Sunil Chhetri leads the game in half-time (Screengrab)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: India men's football team will square off against Myanmar in their Asian Games 2023 Group A match at Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, China on Sunday.

To advance to the next round, the Blue Tigers must win this game.

Live Updates

2023-09-24 11:31:23
  • 24 Sep 2023 12:56 PM GMT

    Blue tigers retain the pace against Myanmar, looks for a goal for them at the second half.

  • 24 Sep 2023 12:53 PM GMT

    56 minutes, it is substitution for India as Bryce is out, Aniket Jadhav in.


  • 24 Sep 2023 12:45 PM GMT

    It's miss for India!

    Myanmar's goalkeeper saves the goal from blue tigers as Raheem Ali tries to score a goal in 53 minute.


  • 24 Sep 2023 12:40 PM GMT

    Second half time begins!!

    After the half-time, Myanmar tries to give a comeback to score against India.

  • 24 Sep 2023 12:24 PM GMT

    Blue tigers roar in first half!

    Referee blows the whistle, Blue tigers still leads the game against Myanmar. (IND 1-0 MYA)

  • 24 Sep 2023 12:18 PM GMT

    Half time for the game!

    Game adds 2 more minutes and as India leads Myanmar.

  • 24 Sep 2023 12:16 PM GMT

    Myanmar kicks off and encounters India at 42nd minute in the first half of the match.

  • 24 Sep 2023 12:13 PM GMT

    Tough game in first half!

    Wai and Chhetri strike for the ball and heads it away for a corner to score a goal in 39th minute.

  • 24 Sep 2023 12:08 PM GMT

    Yellow card for Myanmar!

    Myanmar skipper Thein gets a yellow card and gets a chance for Blue tigers to score to goal.

  • 24 Sep 2023 12:01 PM GMT

    (IND 1-0 MYA)

    Blue tigers captain Sunil Chhetri takes the penalty and hits a bottom left corner into the net. 

>Load More
Asian Games 2023Asian GamesIndia vs Myanmar India vs Myanmar footballIndia vs Myanmar football liveIndia vs Myanmar footballIndia vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023India vs Myanmar Live ScoreAsian Games LIVEAsian Games 2023 LIVE UpdatesAsian games footballAsian games 2023
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X