Asian Games 2023, IND vs MYA Men's football live: Blue tigers roars in half-time against Myanmar (1-0)
CHENNAI: India men's football team will square off against Myanmar in their Asian Games 2023 Group A match at Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, China on Sunday.
To advance to the next round, the Blue Tigers must win this game.
Live Updates
- 24 Sep 2023 12:56 PM GMT
Blue tigers retain the pace against Myanmar, looks for a goal for them at the second half.
- 24 Sep 2023 12:53 PM GMT
56 minutes, it is substitution for India as Bryce is out, Aniket Jadhav in.
- 24 Sep 2023 12:45 PM GMT
It's miss for India!
Myanmar's goalkeeper saves the goal from blue tigers as Raheem Ali tries to score a goal in 53 minute.
- 24 Sep 2023 12:40 PM GMT
Second half time begins!!
After the half-time, Myanmar tries to give a comeback to score against India.
- 24 Sep 2023 12:24 PM GMT
Blue tigers roar in first half!
Referee blows the whistle, Blue tigers still leads the game against Myanmar. (IND 1-0 MYA)
- 24 Sep 2023 12:18 PM GMT
Half time for the game!
Game adds 2 more minutes and as India leads Myanmar.
- 24 Sep 2023 12:16 PM GMT
Myanmar kicks off and encounters India at 42nd minute in the first half of the match.
- 24 Sep 2023 12:13 PM GMT
Tough game in first half!
Wai and Chhetri strike for the ball and heads it away for a corner to score a goal in 39th minute.
- 24 Sep 2023 12:08 PM GMT
Yellow card for Myanmar!
Myanmar skipper Thein gets a yellow card and gets a chance for Blue tigers to score to goal.
- 24 Sep 2023 12:01 PM GMT
(IND 1-0 MYA)
Blue tigers captain Sunil Chhetri takes the penalty and hits a bottom left corner into the net.