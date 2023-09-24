Asian Games 2023, India vs Japan Men’s Volleyball live: JPN defeats IND in three sets
Catch the live updates of India vs Japan Men’s Volleyball here
CHENNAI: India will take on Japan in the Men’s Classifiaction in Asian Games at at the CXC Gymnasium in Hangzhou on Sunday.
Live Updates
- 24 Sep 2023 8:05 AM GMT
End of live updates
- 24 Sep 2023 7:59 AM GMT
(IND 17-25 JPN)
Japan gets a comfortable win against India in third set 25-17, handing them a straight-set win.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:51 AM GMT
(IND 16-24 JPN)
Japan once again inches closer to a set win.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:49 AM GMT
(IND 14-20 JPN)
India tries to strike back but Japan's defence is proving costly.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:46 AM GMT
(IND 12-15 JPN)
Japan leads the game with 12-15 against India.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:40 AM GMT
(IND 11-12 JPN)
India take points but Japan strikes back and takes the lead in the game.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:38 AM GMT
(IND 8-7 JPN)
Japan dominates as it continuously takes points over India.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:35 AM GMT
(IND 3-3 JPN)
India get points and equalizes with Japan.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:31 AM GMT
Third set begins! (IND 2-1 JPN)
India takes early lead in the set against Japan.
- 24 Sep 2023 7:28 AM GMT
Its a win for Japan!
Japan beats India again in the second set scoring 18-25 in the game.