Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs MGL-W Women’s Badminton live: Match begins

Catch the live updates of India vs Mongolia women's badminton here

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Sep 2023 1:12 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-28 01:18:40  )
CHENNAI: Indian Women will kick off their campaign at the Women’s Team round of 16 in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Mongolia Women at Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 1 on Thursday.

Live Updates

2023-09-28 01:12:00
  • 28 Sep 2023 1:18 AM GMT

    Game 1: ( IND 21- 2 MGL)

    Easy win for India

    India wins the first game set as India plays and strikes against Mongolia in the first game 21-2.

  • 28 Sep 2023 1:15 AM GMT

    Match begins!

    Game 1:

    India's PV Sindhu begins the play against Mongolia's Myagmartseren Ganbaatar in the match.

PV SindhuMyagmartseren GanbaatarAsian Games 2023Asian Games India vs Mongolia women’s teamIndia vs Mongolia BadmintonIndia vs Mongolia Badminton LiveLive ScoreAsian Games LIVEAsian Games 2023 LIVE UpdatesIND-W Vs MGL-WAsian Games BadmintonIndian Women’s HockeyMongolia Women's Badminton
Online Desk

