Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs MGL-W Women’s Badminton live: Match begins
Catch the live updates of India vs Mongolia women's badminton here
CHENNAI: Indian Women will kick off their campaign at the Women’s Team round of 16 in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Mongolia Women at Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 1 on Thursday.
2023-09-28 01:12:00
- 28 Sep 2023 1:18 AM GMT
Game 1: ( IND 21- 2 MGL)
Easy win for India
India wins the first game set as India plays and strikes against Mongolia in the first game 21-2.
- 28 Sep 2023 1:15 AM GMT
Match begins!
Game 1:
India's PV Sindhu begins the play against Mongolia's Myagmartseren Ganbaatar in the match.
