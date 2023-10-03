Begin typing your search...
Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs KOR-W Kabaddi live updates: Match begins
Catch the live updates of India vs Korea Kabaddi live here
CHENNAI: India will take on Republic of Korea in the Women's Team Group A - Game 3, match 5 in Asian Games Kabaddi at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre Court 2 on Tuesday.
Live Updates
2023-10-03 08:16:08
- 3 Oct 2023 8:34 AM GMT
(IND 23-8 KOR)
Six point lead for India against Korea.
- 3 Oct 2023 8:30 AM GMT
(IND 17-7 KOR)
India still leads the game against Korea in the first half.
- 3 Oct 2023 8:27 AM GMT
(IND 16-5 KOR)
Pooja goes in the raid and gets an touchpoint against Korea.
- 3 Oct 2023 8:24 AM GMT
(IND 15-5 KOR)
India concedes the game and gets bonus points but Korea also scores back.
- 3 Oct 2023 8:22 AM GMT
(IND 11- 2 KOR)
India inflicts an important all out on Korea in the game.
- 3 Oct 2023 8:21 AM GMT
(IND 6- 2 KOR)
India takes the lead with bonus points against Korea in the first half.
- 3 Oct 2023 8:18 AM GMT
(IND 1- 1 KOR)
Match begins
India and Korea level the score with both teams scoring points from the raids so far though.
