Asian Games 2023, IND-W vs CHN-W Women’s Hockey Semifinal live: Match begins
Catch the live updates of IND-W vs CHN-W Women’s Hockey semifinal live here
CHENNAI: Women in blue will kick off their campaign at the Women’s semifinal in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against China at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Thursday.
Live Updates
2023-10-05 08:00:43
- 5 Oct 2023 8:13 AM GMT
(IND 0-0 CHN)
Q1
Its a penalty corner for China, as it a chance them to score and plays inside the D but misses it.
- 5 Oct 2023 8:08 AM GMT
(IND 0-0 CHN)
Q1
India's Savita was alert as she saves the goal from China's strike.
- 5 Oct 2023 8:04 AM GMT
(IND 0-0 CHN)
Match begins!
Q1
Women in blue begins their game against China where both teams encounter to score their first goal in Q1.
