Asian Games 2023, IND vs SGP Women’s Hockey live: India leads against Singapore in Q1 (5-0)
Catch the live updates of India vs Singapore's Women’s Hockey here
CHENNAI: Women in blue will kick off their campaign at the Preliminary Women’s Pool A in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Singapore at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Wednesday.
Earlier, Men in blue defeated Singapore (16-1) at the Preliminary Men’s Pool A in Men’s Hockey here on Tuesday.
Live Updates
- 27 Sep 2023 5:21 AM GMT
Quarter 2: (IND 6-0 SGP)
India women's team scores their first goal in the few minutes in second quarter against Singapore as Deep grace scores for the team.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:17 AM GMT
Quarter 1: (IND 5-0 SGP)
India still dominates the win in the game against Singapore as Navaneet scores again in the first quarter.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:15 AM GMT
Quarter 1: (IND 4-0 SGP)
India takes the lead in the game as Navaneet Kaur scores against Singapore in the first quarter.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:12 AM GMT
Quarter 1: (IND 3-0 SGP)
India's tries to score but Singapore's goalkeeper saves the goal from the attempt.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:08 AM GMT
Quarter 1: (IND 3-0 SGP)
Corner leads India a point where Deepika scores the point against their opponent Singapore.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:05 AM GMT
Quarter 1: (IND 2-0 SGP)
Monika tries a shot against Singapore but it is off the target.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:03 AM GMT
Quarter 1: (IND 2-0 SGP)
Another goal for India!!
Sushmita Chanu strikes the ball against Singapore defender scores another point for the team.
- 27 Sep 2023 5:00 AM GMT
Match begins!
Quarter 1: (IND1-0 SGP)
India begins their match against Singapore. Team India scores their first goal where Udita scores at the 6th minute.