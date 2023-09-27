Begin typing your search...

Asian Games 2023, IND vs SGP Women’s Hockey live: India leads against Singapore in Q1 (5-0)

Catch the live updates of India vs Singapore's Women’s Hockey here

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 Sep 2023 4:44 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-27 05:21:11  )
Asian Games 2023, IND vs SGP Women’s Hockey live: India leads against Singapore in Q1 (5-0)
X

India-W vs Singapore-W (Screengrab)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Women in blue will kick off their campaign at the Preliminary Women’s Pool A in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Singapore at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier, Men in blue defeated Singapore (16-1) at the Preliminary Men’s Pool A in Men’s Hockey here on Tuesday.

Live Updates

2023-09-27 04:44:20
  • 27 Sep 2023 5:21 AM GMT

    Quarter 2: (IND 6-0 SGP)

    India women's team scores their first goal in the few minutes in second quarter against Singapore as Deep grace scores for the team.



  • 27 Sep 2023 5:17 AM GMT

    Quarter 1: (IND 5-0 SGP)

    India still dominates the win in the game against Singapore as Navaneet scores again in the first quarter.

  • 27 Sep 2023 5:15 AM GMT

    Quarter 1: (IND 4-0 SGP)

    India takes the lead in the game as Navaneet Kaur scores against Singapore in the first quarter.

  • 27 Sep 2023 5:12 AM GMT

    Quarter 1: (IND 3-0 SGP)

    India's tries to score but Singapore's goalkeeper saves the goal from the attempt.

  • 27 Sep 2023 5:08 AM GMT

    Quarter 1: (IND 3-0 SGP)

    Corner leads India a point where Deepika scores the point against their opponent Singapore. 

  • 27 Sep 2023 5:05 AM GMT

    Quarter 1: (IND 2-0 SGP)

    Monika tries a shot against Singapore but it is off the target.

  • 27 Sep 2023 5:03 AM GMT

    Quarter 1: (IND 2-0 SGP)

    Another goal for India!!

    Sushmita Chanu strikes the ball against Singapore defender scores another point for the team.


  • 27 Sep 2023 5:00 AM GMT

    Match begins!

    Quarter 1: (IND1-0 SGP)

    India begins their match against Singapore. Team India scores their first goal where Udita scores at the 6th minute. 

Asian Games 2023Asian GamesIndia Vs SingaporeIndia Vs Singapore HockeyIndia Vs Singapore Hockey LiveLive ScoreAsian Games LIVEAsian Games 2023 LIVE UpdatesIND-W Vs SGP-WAsian Games HockeyIndian Women’s HockeySingapore Women's Hockey
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X