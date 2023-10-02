Begin typing your search...

Asian Games 2023, IND vs PRK Women’s doubles semifinal 2 TT live: PRK dominates a win over IND (4-3)

Catch the live updates of India vs North Korea women’s doubles semifinal 2 Table Tennis live

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Oct 2023 5:03 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-02 06:06:10.0  )
Asian Games 2023, IND vs PRK Women’s doubles semifinal 2 TT live: PRK dominates a win over IND (4-3)
X

PRK duo celebrates the game against India (Screengrab)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: India is set to face North Korea in women’s Doubles semifinal 2 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium Table 1 on Monday.

The North Korean duo beat Hong Kong’s Hoi Kem Doo and Chengzhu Zhu 3-2 in the quarterfinals.


Live Updates

2023-10-02 05:03:05
  • 2 Oct 2023 6:04 AM GMT

    (IND 2-11 PRK)

    Game 7

    PRK wins the game against India in women's doubles semifinal 2 match.

  • 2 Oct 2023 6:01 AM GMT

    (IND 2-10 PRK)

    Game 7

    PRK takes control over the game against India with a lead in the game.





  • 2 Oct 2023 5:59 AM GMT

    (IND 1-5 PRK)

    Game 7

    Long serve from Ayhika but misses it gives four lead to North Koreans.


  • 2 Oct 2023 5:57 AM GMT

    (IND 0-3 PRK)

    Final game

    Game 7

    Agressive shots from PRK begins the play and leads against Indian pair.

  • 2 Oct 2023 5:55 AM GMT

    (IND 11-5 PRK)

    Game 6

    This time Indian duo takes the score board to the game point and wins the game against PRK.


  • 2 Oct 2023 5:52 AM GMT

    (IND 4-1 PRK)

    Game 6

    Another score points from Sutirtha as India takes a 4-point lead against PRK pair.


  • 2 Oct 2023 5:48 AM GMT

    (IND 9-11 PRK)

    Game 5

    Game point, the ball hit net as Sutirtha scores for India but PRK leads and wins game 5.


  • 2 Oct 2023 5:45 AM GMT

    (IND 7-7 PRK)

    Game 5

    Another long rally going the way for India and North Korea and a shot to the net levels the score and its a break time.


  • 2 Oct 2023 5:42 AM GMT

    (IND 6-6 PRK)

    Game 5

    Ayhika gives a spin and levels the score against PRK.

  • 2 Oct 2023 5:40 AM GMT

    (IND 3-2 PRK)

    Game 5

    PRK duo misses to score and leads India in the game.


>Load More
Asian Games 2023Asian GamesIndia vs North Korea women’s doubles semifinal Table TennisIndia vs North Korea womens Table TennisIndia vs North Korea women’s Table Tennis liveIndia vs North Korea women’s Table Tennis Asian Games 2023India vs North Korea Table Tennis Live ScoreAsian Games LIVEAsian Games 2023 LIVE UpdatesAsian games womens doubles Table TennisAsian games 2023IND vs PRKTable Tennis Live ScoreSuyong ChaMukherjees
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X