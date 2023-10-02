Asian Games 2023, IND vs PRK Women’s doubles semifinal 2 TT live: PRK dominates a win over IND (4-3)
Catch the live updates of India vs North Korea women’s doubles semifinal 2 Table Tennis live
CHENNAI: India is set to face North Korea in women’s Doubles semifinal 2 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium Table 1 on Monday.
The North Korean duo beat Hong Kong’s Hoi Kem Doo and Chengzhu Zhu 3-2 in the quarterfinals.
Live Updates
- 2 Oct 2023 6:04 AM GMT
(IND 2-11 PRK)
Game 7
PRK wins the game against India in women's doubles semifinal 2 match.
- 2 Oct 2023 6:01 AM GMT
(IND 2-10 PRK)
Game 7
PRK takes control over the game against India with a lead in the game.
- 2 Oct 2023 5:59 AM GMT
(IND 1-5 PRK)
Game 7
Long serve from Ayhika but misses it gives four lead to North Koreans.
- 2 Oct 2023 5:57 AM GMT
(IND 0-3 PRK)
Final game
Game 7
Agressive shots from PRK begins the play and leads against Indian pair.
- 2 Oct 2023 5:55 AM GMT
(IND 11-5 PRK)
Game 6
This time Indian duo takes the score board to the game point and wins the game against PRK.
- 2 Oct 2023 5:52 AM GMT
(IND 4-1 PRK)
Game 6
Another score points from Sutirtha as India takes a 4-point lead against PRK pair.
- 2 Oct 2023 5:48 AM GMT
(IND 9-11 PRK)
Game 5
Game point, the ball hit net as Sutirtha scores for India but PRK leads and wins game 5.
- 2 Oct 2023 5:45 AM GMT
(IND 7-7 PRK)
Game 5
Another long rally going the way for India and North Korea and a shot to the net levels the score and its a break time.
- 2 Oct 2023 5:42 AM GMT
(IND 6-6 PRK)
Game 5
Ayhika gives a spin and levels the score against PRK.
- 2 Oct 2023 5:40 AM GMT
(IND 3-2 PRK)
Game 5
PRK duo misses to score and leads India in the game.