Asian Games 2023, IND vs KOR Men’s Doubles Gold medal match Badminton live: India leads Korea in Game 1 (1-0)
Catch the live updates of IND vs KOR Men’s Doubles Gold medal match badminton here
CHENNAI: India’s Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will kick off their campaign at the Men’s Doubles Gold medal, match 1 in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Korea’s Choi Sol Gyu,Kim Won-ho at Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 1 on Saturday.
Live Updates
- 7 Oct 2023 7:55 AM GMT
(IND 21-18 KOR)
Game 1
Indian duo gets point and moves into game point where Satwik and Chirag good serve wins the game 1 against Korea.
- 7 Oct 2023 7:54 AM GMT
(IND 19-18 KOR)
Game 1
Satwik creating opening for Chirag and finishes it well, gets point against Korea.
- 7 Oct 2023 7:53 AM GMT
(IND 18-18 KOR)
Game 1
India duo levels the score against Korea pair with an intense match in the opening game.
- 7 Oct 2023 7:50 AM GMT
(IND 15-18 KOR)
Game 1
Korean duo attacks the Indian duo brilliantly and earns point in the opening game.
- 7 Oct 2023 7:47 AM GMT
(IND 13-15 KOR)
Game 1
Slight edge missed by India's Chirag gives point to Korean pair 15-13 in the opening game.
- 7 Oct 2023 7:45 AM GMT
(IND 13-13 KOR)
Game 1
Great angle with India's Satwik in the rally as they level the score in the game.
- 7 Oct 2023 7:43 AM GMT
(IND 11-13 KOR)
Game 1
What a rally it was as Indian pair smashes the point in the game with 2 points away from Korean duo.
- 7 Oct 2023 7:42 AM GMT
(IND 10-12 KOR)
Game 1
Korea leads 12-9 in the opening game in men's doubles against Indian pair.
- 7 Oct 2023 7:39 AM GMT
(IND 7-10 KOR)
Game 1
Another smash by Chirag scores back in the game with Satwik but Korea enters into double digit scoreboard.
- 7 Oct 2023 7:37 AM GMT
(IND 6-8 KOR)
Game 1
Korea in the lead but India is 2 point away with Chirag smashes and gets a point.