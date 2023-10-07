Begin typing your search...

Asian Games 2023, IND vs KOR Men’s Doubles Gold medal match Badminton live: India leads Korea in Game 1 (1-0)

Catch the live updates of IND vs KOR Men’s Doubles Gold medal match badminton here

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Oct 2023 7:28 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-07 07:56:38  )
Asian Games 2023, IND vs KOR Men’s Doubles Gold medal match Badminton live: India leads Korea in Game 1 (1-0)
X

India vs Korea men's doubles gold medal match (Screengrab)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: India’s Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will kick off their campaign at the Men’s Doubles Gold medal, match 1 in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Korea’s Choi Sol Gyu,Kim Won-ho at Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 1 on Saturday.

Live Updates

2023-10-07 07:28:40
  • 7 Oct 2023 7:55 AM GMT

    (IND 21-18 KOR)

    Game 1

    Indian duo gets point and moves into game point where Satwik and Chirag good serve wins the game 1 against Korea.

  • 7 Oct 2023 7:54 AM GMT

    (IND 19-18 KOR)

    Game 1

    Satwik creating opening for Chirag and finishes it well, gets point against Korea.

  • 7 Oct 2023 7:53 AM GMT

    (IND 18-18 KOR)

    Game 1

    India duo levels the score against Korea pair with an intense match in the opening game.


  • 7 Oct 2023 7:50 AM GMT

    (IND 15-18 KOR)

    Game 1

    Korean duo attacks the Indian duo brilliantly and earns point in the opening game.



  • 7 Oct 2023 7:47 AM GMT

    (IND 13-15 KOR)

    Game 1

    Slight edge missed by India's Chirag gives point to Korean pair 15-13 in the opening game.

  • 7 Oct 2023 7:45 AM GMT

    (IND 13-13 KOR)

    Game 1

    Great angle with India's Satwik in the rally as they level the score in the game.

  • 7 Oct 2023 7:43 AM GMT

    (IND 11-13 KOR)

    Game 1

    What a rally it was as Indian pair smashes the point in the game with 2 points away from Korean duo.


  • 7 Oct 2023 7:42 AM GMT

    (IND 10-12 KOR)

    Game 1

    Korea leads 12-9 in the opening game in men's doubles against Indian pair.

  • 7 Oct 2023 7:39 AM GMT

    (IND 7-10 KOR)

    Game 1

    Another smash by Chirag scores back in the game with Satwik but Korea enters into double digit scoreboard.

  • 7 Oct 2023 7:37 AM GMT

    (IND 6-8 KOR)

    Game 1

    Korea in the lead but India is 2 point away with Chirag smashes and gets a point.

>Load More
Asian Games 2023Asian Games India vs Korea Men’s Doubles Gold medal matchIndia vs Korea Men’s Doubles Gold medal match BadmintonIndia vs Korea Men’s Doubles Gold medal match Badminton LiveLive ScoreAsian Games LIVEAsian Games 2023 LIVE UpdatesIND Vs CHNAsian Games Men’s Doubles Gold medal match BadmintonIndian doubles’s BadmintonKorea Men's Doubles Badminton
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X