Asian Games 2023, IND vs JPN Men’s Hockey live: Match begins
Catch the live updates of India vs Japan's Men’s Hockey here
CHENNAI: Men in blue will kick off their campaign at the Preliminary Men’s Pool A in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Japan at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Thursday
Live Updates
- 28 Sep 2023 1:28 PM GMT
Half time
IND 2-0 JPN
India completes both the quarter in clean lead
- 28 Sep 2023 1:22 PM GMT
IND 2-0 JPN
At 24th minute India's Mandeep scores the second goal as team India increases lead by 2-0
- 28 Sep 2023 1:17 PM GMT
IND 1-0 JPN
Another Penalty for India !
Harmanpreet fails to get a goal for India
- 28 Sep 2023 1:06 PM GMT
Quarter 1
Its Goal for India !
IND 1-0 JPN
Abhisek strikes to get India's first goal against Japan in the final minutes of first quarter.
- 28 Sep 2023 1:02 PM GMT
India's Gurjant Singh has gained a penalty corner for his team at 5th minute against Japan.
- 28 Sep 2023 12:56 PM GMT
Match begins!
Quarter 1: (IND 0-0 JPN)
India begins their match against Japan.
- 28 Sep 2023 12:55 PM GMT
Line-ups are out