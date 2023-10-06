Asian Games 2023, IND vs JPN Men’s final Hockey live: India leads Japan in Q3 (3-0)
Catch the live updates of India vs Japan Men’s Hockey here
CHENNAI: Men in blue will kick off their campaign at the Men’s final in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Japan at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Friday.
Live Updates
- 6 Oct 2023 11:57 AM GMT
(IND 5-1 JPN)
Q4
Five star special from Harmanpreet as scores his second goal with a super- flick into Japan's net.
- 6 Oct 2023 11:46 AM GMT
(IND 4-1 JPN)
Q4
Japan back on board as Tanaka scores their first goal in men's final against India.
- 6 Oct 2023 11:41 AM GMT
(IND 4-0 JPN)
Q4
Game begins, as India still in lead where Japan looks for the encounter to score in the game but Abhishek takes it this time score into net.
- 6 Oct 2023 11:36 AM GMT
(IND 3-0 JPN)
Q3
Fifteen seconds left to the quarter, India leads the game against Japan in the quarter.
- 6 Oct 2023 11:27 AM GMT
(IND 3-0 JPN)
Q3
This time its Rohidas takes the lead as he scores into net with the team but Japan misses to defend.
- 6 Oct 2023 11:21 AM GMT
(IND 2-0 JPN)
Q3
Another penalty for India as Harmanpreet leads the game as he scores the dragflick into the net of Japan with a flash.
- 6 Oct 2023 11:07 AM GMT
HALF-TIME
(IND 1-0 JPN)
Q2
As the second quarter comes to end India leads the game against Japan.
- 6 Oct 2023 11:01 AM GMT
(IND 1-0 JPN)
Q2
India begins the game as both teams tries to encounter as India scores in the net but goes for a review and it has been given as Manpreet takes the opening goal in final game.
- 6 Oct 2023 10:47 AM GMT
(IND 0-0 JPN)
Q1
India and Japan stays goalless in the first quarter in the game.
- 6 Oct 2023 10:46 AM GMT
(IND 0-0 JPN)
Q1
Penalty corner for India, as Hardik takes the injection but India misses it as Japan's goalkeeper saves it.