Asian Games 2023, IND vs CHN Men’s doubles live: Match begins
CHENNAI: India is set to face China in Men’s Doubles quarterfinals Match 4 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre Centre Court here on Wednesday.
Live Updates
- 27 Sep 2023 11:27 AM GMT
Set 1: (IND 4- 1 CHN)
India has an advantage as China equalizes with 40 points in the first set.
- 27 Sep 2023 11:23 AM GMT
Set 1: (IND 4 - 1CHN)
India leads with 40 points with China scoring 30 points in the first set.
- 27 Sep 2023 11:20 AM GMT
Set 1: (IND 3-1 CHN)
China leads with 40 points with India scoring 15 points in the game.
- 27 Sep 2023 11:19 AM GMT
Set 1: (IND 2-1 CHN)
India scores 40 points in the game with China scoring 15 points in the first set.
- 27 Sep 2023 11:16 AM GMT
Set 1: (IND 1-1 CHN)
China scores 40 points in the game as India still backs in the game.
- 27 Sep 2023 11:15 AM GMT
Set 1: (IND 1-1 CHN)
China strikes back in the game and scores 1-1 against India.
- 27 Sep 2023 11:13 AM GMT
Set 1: (IND 1-0 CHN)
India leads leads by 40 points in the game against Singapore scoring the point 1-0.
- 27 Sep 2023 11:11 AM GMT
Match begins! (IND 0-0 CHN)
India's Saketh and Yuki begins their game as they equalizes 15-15 points against China's Yibing and Zhizhen in the set one of the game.