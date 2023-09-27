Begin typing your search...

Asian Games 2023, IND vs CHN Men’s doubles live: Match begins

Catch the live updates of India vs China’s men’s doubles’s Tennis here

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 Sep 2023 11:08 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-27 11:27:57  )
Asian Games 2023, IND vs CHN Men’s doubles live: Match begins
X

India vs China (Screengrab)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: India is set to face China in Men’s Doubles quarterfinals Match 4 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre Centre Court here on Wednesday.

Live Updates

2023-09-27 11:08:01
  • 27 Sep 2023 11:27 AM GMT

    Set 1: (IND 4- 1 CHN)

    India has an advantage as China equalizes with 40 points in the first set.

  • 27 Sep 2023 11:23 AM GMT

    Set 1: (IND 4 - 1CHN)

    India leads with 40 points with China scoring 30 points in the first set.

  • 27 Sep 2023 11:20 AM GMT

    Set 1: (IND 3-1 CHN)

    China leads with 40 points with India scoring 15 points in the game.

  • 27 Sep 2023 11:19 AM GMT

    Set 1: (IND 2-1 CHN)

    India scores 40 points in the game with China scoring 15 points in the first set. 

  • 27 Sep 2023 11:16 AM GMT

    Set 1: (IND 1-1 CHN)

    China scores 40 points in the game as India still backs in the game.

  • 27 Sep 2023 11:15 AM GMT

    Set 1: (IND 1-1 CHN)

    China strikes back in the game and scores 1-1 against India.

  • 27 Sep 2023 11:13 AM GMT

    Set 1: (IND 1-0 CHN)

    India leads leads by 40 points in the game against Singapore scoring the point 1-0.

  • 27 Sep 2023 11:11 AM GMT

    Match begins! (IND 0-0 CHN)

    India's Saketh and Yuki begins their game as they equalizes 15-15 points against China's Yibing and Zhizhen in the set one of the game.

Asian Games 2023Asian GamesIndia vs China men’s doubles TennisIndia vs China TennisIndia vs China Tennis liveIndia vs China Tennis Asian Games 2023India vs China Tennis Live ScoreAsian Games LIVEAsian Games 2023 LIVE UpdatesAsian games TennisAsian games 2023IND Vs CHN
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X