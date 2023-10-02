Asian Games 2023, IND vs BAN Preliminary men’s pool Hockey live: IND leads against BAN in Q1 (2-0)
Catch the live updates of India vs Bangladesh's preliminary men’s Hockey here
CHENNAI: Men in blue will kick off their campaign at the Preliminary Men’s Pool A in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, against Bangladesh at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Monday after a remarkable 10-2 win against Pakistan.
Live Updates
- 2 Oct 2023 8:06 AM GMT
Q2
(IND 2-0 BAN)
As the second quarter begins, Bangladesh passes long ball to score against India in the game.
- 2 Oct 2023 8:03 AM GMT
Q1
(IND 2-0 BAN)
As the end of quarter 1, India dominates the game against Bangladesh in the game.
- 2 Oct 2023 7:58 AM GMT
Q1
(IND 2-0 BAN)
India tries to score but Bangladesh makes their defence with their counter at quarter 1.
- 2 Oct 2023 7:55 AM GMT
Q1
(IND 2-0 BAN)
India has progressive lead in the game but misses to score against Bangladesh.
- 2 Oct 2023 7:52 AM GMT
Q1
(IND 2-0 BAN)
India strikes again in the game and scores a point against Bangladesh.
- 2 Oct 2023 7:49 AM GMT
(IND 1-0 BAN) Q1
Match begins!
Its a penalty corner and Men in blue captain scores their first goal against Bangladesh.
- 2 Oct 2023 7:48 AM GMT
Lineups out