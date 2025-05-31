Asian Championships: Sprinter Animesh shatters national record to bag men''s 200m bronze

GUMI ( SOUTH KOREA ); India's Animesh Kujur shattered the national record to bag the bronze medal in the men's 200m final at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old clocked 20.32s to better his own national record of 20.40 to claim the final spot on the podium.

Japan's Towa Uzawa clinched the gold medal with a timing of 20.12 while Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz Abdu I Atafi (20.31) took home the silver.

Kujur's bronze takes India's medal tally to 19, including eight gold.