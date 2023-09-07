Asia Cup Super Four: Top 5 players to watch out for in India vs Pakistan

MUMBAI: Cricketing fans from around the world wait with bated breath for the dream India-Pakistan clash. Yet another chapter to this storied rivalry is all set to be added when India takes on Pakistan at the Asia Cup on September 10.The biggest clash in cricket, India vs Pakistan is all set to be action on Sunday. It is said that players' careers are made and destroyed in the epic clash, therefore cricketers put their heart and soul into performing on this big stage. Ahead of their eagerly awaited contest at the Asia Cup, we look back at the top 5 players who can turn the tide in their team's favour.

Hardik Pandya





Rain did not allow the all-rounder to showcase his bowling prowess. But his gutsy 87-run knock against Pakistan and spell of 1/34 against Nepal place him amongst the top performers.

Virat Kohli





Kohli failed with the bat in the rained-off Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Pakistan last week, dismissed for just 4. Kohli will look to score big against Pakistan as he has stunning stats against the arch-rivals.

Babar Azam





Babar Azam played a magnificent knock of 151 runs in the tournament opener against Nepal. Though rain did not let him bat against India, he still has a long way to go in the tournament to showcase how world-class he is.

Shaheen Shah Afridi





With six wickets in two matches, Shaheen is the tournament's leading wicket-taker. His spell of 4/35 against Pakistan included wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. His brilliance with new ball and old ball alike showcases his versatility.

Ishan Kishan





Ishan made a statement by scoring an incredible 82 runs while batting at position five against Pakistan in the Asia Cup match. The southpaw's spectacular knock against the bitter rivals has solidified his position in the middle order for a spot in the World Cup starting XI.

