Asia Cup: Rohit, Gill's partnership provided base to KL Rahul, says Irfan Pathan

NEW DELHI: Former India bowling-allrounder Irfan Pathan believes that the opening partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan provided "a builder" to KL Rahul, who is batting at return to competitive cricket after an injury layoff and batting at crucial no.4 position.

Rohit (56) and Shubman Gill (58) put on a stunning exhibition of strokeplay to pulverise the Pakistan bowlers in their 121-run opening partnership, before falling in quick succession and was followed by heavy rains that moved the match into a reserve day.

Speaking on Disney+ Hotstar, Pathan said the opening partnership between Rohit and Gill has offered solid support to Rahul, which isn't a simple situation to navigate when returning to the team and facing uncertainties about your playing position.

"The partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill has provided a builder to KL Rahul, it is not easy when you come back and your position is being questioned if you’ll play or not. There is a difference if you come to bat on 2 wickets on 20 runs or 120 runs. So this partnership has provided a big builder to KL Rahul," said the 38-year-old.

Meanwhile, the former India opener Gautam Gambhir emphasized the value of experience in partnerships, noting that when one partner is scoring quickly, the other need not replicate the same tempo. He highlighted Shubman Gill's ability to adapt and play the supportive role when necessary

“They have a lengthy history in international cricket. Shubman Gill is only in his second game against Pakistan. If your partner is making quick runs during such partnerships, you are not required to do the same. This is what you get with experience, and you can expect it from Shubman Gill.

"There may be days when Rohit Sharma makes quick runs, and Shubman Gill plays second fiddle. In my perspective, cooperation should be taken forward collectively, which means looking at who is making fast runs," Gill said.

India reached 147/2 from 24.1 when the heavens opened on Sunday and no play was possible from that point on despite the hard work of ground staff at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

KL Rahul (17*) and Virat Kohli (8*) will resume at the crease for India as the not out batters on Monday and every effort will be made for the match to be completed in full on the reserve day.

Tune in to the Asia Cup 2023, streaming free on mobile on Disney+ Hotstar, and broadcast LIVE on Star Sports Network.