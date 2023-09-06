Asia Cup: Records broken by Rohit Sharma in India vs Nepal

NEW DELHI: Indian captain Rohit Sharma's unbeaten knock of 74 supported by Shubman Gill's unbeaten 67 provided India a comfortable 10 wickets win over Nepal via the DLS method in a rain-curtailed match in the Asia Cup 2023 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Most sixes by an Indian batter in the Asia Cup Rohit Sharma has hit the most sixes in the Asia Cup. He has struck 22 sixes so far. Suresh Raina is placed second with 18 sixes.
250 sixes as opener in ODIs Rohit has achieved the milestone of hitting 250 sixes as an opener. He is placed third on the list of batters who have struck most sixes in ODI.
Most fifties in Asia Cup by Indian Captain Rohit has also made it to the list of captains who have the most fifties in the Asia Cup tournament. He is the Indian skipper with the most number of half-centuries i.e. eight. He has the fourth-highest number of fifties tournaments.
Fouth-highest opening pair for India in Asia Cup Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have scored the fouth highest opening stand for India in the Asia Cup. They have added an unbeaten 147 run to guide India to a 10-wicket victory.
Indian openers Rohit and Shubman Gill overcame some early jitters to take the side home to a ten-wicket win over Nepal in a rain-shortened fixture in Pallekele on Monday.