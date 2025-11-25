Ashes: Tom Moody suggests Australia replace Nathan Lyon with specialist batter for Gabba Test

NEW DELHI: Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody has made a bold call for Nathan Lyon to be dropped ahead of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane. The off-spinner, 38, is just one wicket shy of matching Glenn McGrath’s 563 Test dismissals, but Moody believes conditions will favour an all-pace attack.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports, Moody argued that selectors should tailor the side to what is expected to be a seam-friendly Gabba pitch. Lyon had minimal impact in the Perth Test, where Australia’s fast bowlers dominated during two days of high-intensity cricket.

“A few hard decisions need to be made...and my personal view is I wouldn't play Lyon. I never thought I'd see the day where you don't play a specialist spinner in a Test match in Australia, but with day-night cricket, it's hard to get the spinner into the contest,” Moody said.

“The second part to that is, the way England play, it's very hard to get the spinner into the game...because they don't tend to bat for long periods of time. I think Australia would be better having someone like (Beau) Webster taking Lyon's spot and (as a result) lengthening the batting order,” the two-time ODI World Cup winner added.

England suffered a heavy defeat in the opening Ashes Test as Travis Head’s blistering 69-ball century propelled Australia to an extraordinary two-day victory in Perth. Head’s 123, the second-fastest Ashes hundred in history, powered Australia to a chase of 205 in just 28.2 overs, sealing an eight-wicket win and a 1-0 series lead.

The match swung decisively after Australia conceded a 40-run first-innings deficit and England reached 65-1, effectively 105 ahead. A dramatic collapse of six wickets for 39, triggered by Mitchell Starc’s 10-wicket match haul and poor English shot selection, left the visitors in disarray. Despite a brief lower-order fightback, England were bowled out for 164, losing nine wickets for 99.

In response, Australia dominated as Head dismantled England’s attack, turning the contest into a procession. The emphatic finish denied the match a third day and left England searching for answers ahead of the day-night Test in Brisbane starting December 4.