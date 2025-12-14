Arya Ganesh’s ton puts Tamil Nadu in command

CHENNAI: Resuming from its overnight score of 37 for 2, Tamil Nadu finished the second day’s play at 320 for five with Arya Ganesh scoring 164 (235b, 16x4, 5x6) against Gujarat in the Elite ‘A’ second round of the men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in Shivamogga.

Ganesh was involved in a couple of century partnerships with the first involving SP Dhashwin as the duo raised 127 runs for the fourth wicket. Dhashwin was out for 52 (245b, 6x4). Ganesh then put on 130 runs for the fifth wicket with VG Pugal Vishnu who was batting on 61 (115b, 6x4). Left-arm medium pacer Het Chaudhary took 3/58 for Gujarat.

BRIEF SCORES: Gujarat 215 vs Tamil Nadu 320/5 in 118 overs (SP Dhashwin 52, Arya Ganesh 164, VG Pugal Vishnu 61 batting, Het Chaudhary 3/58).